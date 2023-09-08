Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $157.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

