T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $137.28 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.11. The stock has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

