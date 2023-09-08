Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

