Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 887 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.