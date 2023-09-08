Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 99 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $162.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day moving average of $179.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.