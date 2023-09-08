Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 114 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,051 shares of company stock worth $13,186,465 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.46 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

