Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,918 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.32.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.