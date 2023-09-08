Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

