Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of CION Investment worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CION Investment by 4.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,406 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 636,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 93,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CION Investment by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 94,467 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CION opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 17.32%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CION shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

