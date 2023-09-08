GM Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $4,422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,076 shares in the company, valued at $46,556,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,265 shares of company stock worth $9,905,331 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $216.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

