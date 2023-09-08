GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 122,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,043 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,852,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,076 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,352,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Farfetch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.02. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

