Continuum Advisory LLC Has $776,000 Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $496.50 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.75.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

