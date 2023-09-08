Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

DHR stock opened at $254.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.10. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $294.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.