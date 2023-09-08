Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

