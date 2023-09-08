Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.60.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.