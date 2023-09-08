GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 371 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

