GM Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

NYSE:BABA opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

