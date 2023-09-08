GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore upped their price objective on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.34.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

