GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356,900 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

