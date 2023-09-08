GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $280,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.4 %

MMM opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $133.91.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

