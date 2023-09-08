GM Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 369,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,192,000 after buying an additional 95,092 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 180,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 138.2% in the first quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 56,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 32,610 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

