Geller Advisors LLC Purchases 746 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

