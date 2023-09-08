Geller Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,404,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

