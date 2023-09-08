Geller Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,934,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,617,000 after acquiring an additional 578,892 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE WMT opened at $163.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.68. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $439.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

