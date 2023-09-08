CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

