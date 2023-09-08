Geller Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 47,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 347,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 641,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

