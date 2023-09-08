Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.99. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $311.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

