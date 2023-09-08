Insider Buying: Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Insider Purchases 3,766 Shares of Stock

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) insider Roy Chestnutt bought 3,766 shares of Telstra Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.15 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,640.20 ($10,090.45).
Telstra Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.53.
Telstra Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Telstra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Telstra Group Company Profile
Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telstra Group
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.