Insider Selling: Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Sells $17,087.88 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $17,087.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,420 shares in the company, valued at $473,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Atomera Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $12.79.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
