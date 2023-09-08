Insider Selling: Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Sells $17,087.88 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $17,087.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,420 shares in the company, valued at $473,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atomera Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $160.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Atomera

Atomera Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 16.1% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 86,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Atomera by 46.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Atomera by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Stories

