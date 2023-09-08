MML Investors Services LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,528 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.