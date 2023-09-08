MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $156.90 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.49 and its 200 day moving average is $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

