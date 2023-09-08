MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,987 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.78% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of SDVY opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2077 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

