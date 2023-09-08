Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
Peet Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About Peet
