Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Peet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Peet

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

