MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.97 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,744 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.89% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.17 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Articles

