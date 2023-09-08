Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,100 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in OPY Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHAA. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Get OPY Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

OHAA opened at $10.41 on Friday. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

About OPY Acquisition Corp. I

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the healthcare and healthcare related industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.