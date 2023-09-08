Periscope Capital Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Redwoods Acquisition worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWOD. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwoods Acquisition by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 959,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,567,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwoods Acquisition by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 349,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 48,161 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,167,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

RWOD stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

