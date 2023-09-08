MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2,120.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,028,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 982,375 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,176,000.

BATS CALF opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

