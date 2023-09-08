MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 905 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 117.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,142,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,632 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

