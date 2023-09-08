Brokerages Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Price Target at $13.92

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after buying an additional 3,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

