7Pixels Price Tops $1.98 on Major Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00007667 BTC on major exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $32.11 million and approximately $99.13 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 1.98263964 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

