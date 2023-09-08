Conflux (CFX) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. Conflux has a total market cap of $411.06 million and approximately $24.98 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,852.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00241980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.00741748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00551194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00059356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00117491 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,261,139,666 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,261,066,027.1304774 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13012273 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $25,581,747.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.