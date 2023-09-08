Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $1,979.30 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00152703 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00026907 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003880 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00221439 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

