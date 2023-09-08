StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Major Shareholder Sells $22,031.30 in Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Lim sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $22,031.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,853,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,649,241.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

James Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, James Lim sold 634 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $19,660.34.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $31.21 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.14 million. Research analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

