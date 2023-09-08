VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $26,020.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $26,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $207.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.50. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.24 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $33,667,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $973,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 1,068.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 160,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

