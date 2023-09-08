Stacy Lindborg Purchases 11,500 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) CEO Stacy Lindborg bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $20,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $65.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.51. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

