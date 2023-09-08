Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Sells 883 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $19,267.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NovoCure Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

