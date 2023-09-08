Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells $26,698.65 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 563,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 52,518 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 733,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 692,631 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

