Insider Buying: LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) CEO Purchases $42,488.96 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) CEO Fei Chen acquired 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $42,488.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,048.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
LiqTech International Stock Down 2.5 %
LiqTech International stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
