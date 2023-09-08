Insider Buying: LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) CEO Purchases $42,488.96 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) CEO Fei Chen acquired 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $42,488.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,048.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LiqTech International Stock Down 2.5 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

See Also

