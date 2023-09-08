StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $28,179.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $28,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,483.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Moore Fowler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00.

StoneX Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $90.58 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.92. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $776.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StoneX Group by 1,957.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after buying an additional 216,574 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 27,284.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 122,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 551.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.