Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,280,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,921,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.66 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

